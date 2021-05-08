Imagine a bank depositing $1,440 in your account every morning. The balance would be zeroed out every evening. No funds are carried from day to day.
What would your response be? Of course, you would withdraw every cent every day.
Consider this! Everyone has such a bank. It is time. A deposit of 1,440 minutes is given every day. Each day ends with no minutes remaining. There are no minutes to be carried to the next day. What has been used will enhance or detract life’s experience.
God’s promise is available to help make life better. The offer is, “...if anyone longs to be wise, ask God for wisdom and He will give it! He won’t see your lack of wisdom as an opportunity to scold you over your failure but, will overcome your failures with His generous grace” James 1:5.
This consistent deposit and promise of excellent wisdom is help that gives hope.