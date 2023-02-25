Wilford Greenfell (1865-1940) was an English medical missionary. His work among the fishermen and Eskimos in Labrador is legendary. He built nursing stations and hospitals. His influence helped establish cooperative stores, schools, libraries, orphanages and agricultural centers. Compassion and concern regarding the needy, especially for the cold rugged land of Labrador, was well known.
It is remembered that on the doctor’s little black medical bag were the words: “BE KINDER THAN NECESSARY.” Anyone who desires can do that.