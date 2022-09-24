There are many excuses for failure:
- I was not aware you were in a hurry.
- That is not my responsibility.
- No one told me to go ahead.
- Wait until the supervisor comes back and check with him.
- I forgot.
- I was so busy I couldn’t get around to it.
- I thought it was good enough.
Success is possible. Success is the result of work. The only place where success correctly precedes work is in the dictionary. It has been said, “Go ahead and do the work. It’s easier to succeed than to explain why you didn’t do what you could.”
Failure is not fatal, success is not final, so keep doing what you can the best you can.