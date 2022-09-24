There are many excuses for failure:

  • I was not aware you were in a hurry.
  • That is not my responsibility.
  • No one told me to go ahead.
  • Wait until the supervisor comes back and check with him.
  • I forgot.
  • I was so busy I couldn’t get around to it.
  • I thought it was good enough.
