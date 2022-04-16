There are some words that history has proven to be anything but accurate.
A noted physician associated with The National Cancer Institute stated, “If excessive smoking actually plays a role in cancer, it seems to be a minor one.”
“Nothing will ever separate us,” spoken by Elizabeth Taylor five days before announcing her divorce from Richard Burton.
A former chairman of IBM made the prediction, “I think there’s a world market for about five computers.”
Easter happens because a promise was made and kept.
Jesus declared, “I will rise” (Matt. 27:63). He also said, “…after I am risen, I will go ahead of you into Galilee” (Mark 14:28).
Jesus kept his word! It is recorded that Jesus met them, the women who came to the tomb, saying, “ALL HAIL…go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, they will meet me there” (Matt. 28:10). John writes in his book, “…later Jesus appeared to a group of disciples by Lake Galilee” (John 21:1).
The promise keeper promised peace to us. Jesus said, “My peace I give unto you” (John 14:27). That’s HOPE THAT HELPS in this world.
May you experience a peaceful and joyous Easter.