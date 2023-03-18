Several years ago, an expensive laboratory jet was approaching Edwards Air Force Base in California. When the pilot tried to engage the landing gear it did not respond.
The co-pilot ran a quick check. He traced the problem to a faulty relay panel. Recognizing the problem, there was a search for something to bypass the relay and activate the landing gear.
The co-pilot found a paper clip, which was immediately bent, to bypass the problem. It worked! The landing gear was triggered. An expensive jet and crew were saved from a devastating crash landing.
At the critical moment, for a special job, the lowly paper clip was more important than all the sophisticated equipment on the plane.
Being available and adaptable to bending, can make a person usable and invaluable to the solution…an opportunity to be Hope That Helps.
(Editor’s note: This is an adapted reprint from Hope That Helps, March 12, 2013)