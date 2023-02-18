With concern one morning, my sweetheart (wife) of less than a year told me we did not have any food to prepare. There was two pounds of real butter in the refrigerator that had been given to us. Calling our parents who were 260 miles away was not the answer. We needed food that day. To call someone in the small church we pastored was not comfortable. There was more month left than money.
Around 11 a.m. someone knocked on the door. A lady who attended our church had come with 18 ears of freshly picked corn. It was from a farm that grew the best corn every year. She seldom left her job at the bank for lunch but wanted to get the gift to us “that day.” A little more than an hour later another lady who attended the church arrived with 18 ears of corn from the same farm. She made a special trip into town because of a desire to get the corn to us “that day.”