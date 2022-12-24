Gifts given in celebration of Christmas have significant potential. Gifts are perpetual. Receiving a gift can initiate one to reciprocate and even be influenced to share with others. Access to hurting or hardened hearts has been made possible by a gift. The ice of a relationship or friendship that became cold is warmed by a thoughtful gift that speaks of knowing the recipient’s desire or need.
Christmas began by giving. God gave his son Jesus because he loved. The wise men journeyed to Bethlehem where Jesus was living. Two years after his birth, upon entering the house, they gave Jesus significant gifts from their hearts. The millions of gifts that are exchanged this season are a perpetual statement of God’s gift of love that started the pattern of giving.