Every person is given gifts of great value.
There are eyes that never sleep. These eyes are watching over everyone with a desire to help. “…the eyes of the Lord range through out the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him.” II Chronicles 16:9.
There is an ear that always listens to those who call for help. King David who knew trouble from his error and from undeserved terror said, “in the day of trouble I will call to you, for you will answer me.” Psalm 77: 2.
There is an arm extended that is to help the weak. Jesus, God’s Son, said those who believe in Him would be the recipient of God, His Father’s strong arm helping them. John 12; 38 & 44.
There is love to help even when it is not realized. John, Jesus’ disciple, said that God loved the world and gave His Son as a gift. John 3: 16. This gift of love is renewed by every gift given at this season.
As gifts are given and opened may each be a reminder that we are loved by a Father who cared enough to send the very best.
Merry Christmas, enjoy every gift given to you.