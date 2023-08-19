It was 57 years ago tomorrow standing beside my sweetheart I heard the words, “I’ll Be Loving You Always”. The one that always made me comfortable had responded in the affirmative when I asked if we could get married. My soon-to-be wife had chosen this song for our wedding.
The wise man said, “When a man finds a wife, he has found a treasure! For she is the gift of God to bring him joy and pleasure.” Wisdom also declares, “…A good wife only comes as a gracious gift from God” Proverbs 18:22, 19:14.