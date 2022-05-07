A mother relates the story of being concerned. Her daughter called declaring intent to camp alone in a public park. The daughter said she wanted to be alone to consider what course her life should pursue.
Mom sensed her daughter was committed to the plan. What could be done? Immediately after the phone conversation mom began having a talk with God about the situation. She began the time of prayer on her knees. As her conversation with God concluded she said, “I guess I’ll be on my knees all week-end.”
The morning after the first night of camping mom received a phone call from her daughter’s cell phone. She told mom that everything was all right. No one came near her camping place. All night a skunk was circling her tent. There was no way anyone would dare to come close. A mother’s prayer had provided protection with a black and white critter.
Thank you, mothers, for your prayers that give help and hope.