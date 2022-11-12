A traditional Hebrew story tells of Abraham, the patriarch sitting outside his tent in the evening. An old man, weary from journey, was coming toward him. Abraham rushed to invite the old traveler into his tent. He washed the feet and graciously refreshed him with food and drink.
The old guest ate without saying a word or offering a prayer of thanksgiving. Abraham asked, “Don’t you worship God?” The old traveler responded, “I only worship fire!” Hearing this reply, Abraham angrily grabbed the man, throwing him out of the tent into the cold night!
After the old traveler was gone, God spoke to his friend Abraham. God said, “Where is the visitor?” Abraham responded, “I put him out because he didn’t worship you.” God answered, “I have dealt with him over 80 years even though he dishonored me. Wasn’t it possible for you to endure him one night?”
Paul the Apostle was distressed. In 2 Corinthians 12:9a he comments regarding a difficulty in his life…”A thorn that was persistent.” In wisdom Paul talked with God about the uncomfortable addition to his life. God said to Paul, “My grace (strength and favor) is enough; it’s all you need.”
That’s a good word from God.