A traditional Hebrew story tells of Abraham, the patriarch sitting outside his tent in the evening. An old man, weary from journey, was coming toward him. Abraham rushed to invite the old traveler into his tent. He washed the feet and graciously refreshed him with food and drink.

The old guest ate without saying a word or offering a prayer of thanksgiving. Abraham asked, “Don’t you worship God?” The old traveler responded, “I only worship fire!” Hearing this reply, Abraham angrily grabbed the man, throwing him out of the tent into the cold night!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you