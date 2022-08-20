A saying that I often use, “the best is yet to come,” is an excellent perspective on life. As I reflect on my life those words are very accurate. Fifty-six years ago tomorrow I married God’s gift to me. Beautiful and peaceful describe her then and now. Recorded in Proverbs (31:10-31), the book of wisdom in the Bible, is the portrait of a wife that makes God happy. My wife has made God happy. I have observed God’s favor on her life. She has made my life better. I am a happy and blessed husband.
As we celebrate five and one-half decades together, our conversation includes plans for the future. Included in tomorrow’s road may be some dark days, but the “light of my life” always shines. We have learned the benefit of preferring each other......