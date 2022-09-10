We have heard, “I have good news and bad news.” Sometimes both are necessary to be told. Frequently the situation gives opportunity to relate the good news and omit the bad. It is always beneficial, if possible, to create a positive atmosphere. Every person can transmit a positive or negative influence.
Iron, silver, gold, plastic or wood are “conductors” or “non-conductors.” They either transmit influencers, such as heat or electricity. If something is detrimental and the “non-conductor” doesn’t transmit it, that is helpful. “Non-conductors” are very useful when something hurtful needs to be omitted. They are very harmful when good is hindered from being related.