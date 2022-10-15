Good things can be the greatest enemy. Choices are made daily that deter effectiveness. These choices are not between right or wrong. Consistently, choices are between what is good and the best. Good is often chosen rather than the best.
Choice of the inferior is not likely in daily living. Being misled by the obvious is not probable. However, good things nibble away until time and energy are depleted with nothing beneficial being accomplished. Right and wrong do not govern the intelligent person’s choices. The wise person is selective about time. The best will be chosen when several good possibilities are available. A wise man stated, “A person’s wastebasket will tell you if he has wisdom.”