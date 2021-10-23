President Abraham Lincoln confirmed available and reliable assistance from God. It gave him advantage to successfully guide and guard the United States through very dark years of turmoil. This statement by President Lincoln is on record.
“If it were not for my belief in an overruling Providence it would be difficult for me, in the midst of such complications, to keep my reason established. But I am confident that the Almighty has His plans and will work them out; and, whether we see it or not, they will be the wisest and best for us. I have always taken counsel of Him and referred to Him my plans, and have never adopted a course of proceeding without being assured, as far as I could be, of His approval. I should be the most presumptuous blockhead on this earth if I for one day thought that I could discharge the duties which have come upon me since I came into this place, without the aid and enlightenment of One who is wiser and stronger than all others.”
James, Jesus’ half-brother, was pastor of the initial church of Christianity in Jerusalem. He gives a divinely authorized invitation in James 1:5, “If anyone longs to be wise ask God for wisdom and He will give it…”.
God who has unlimited capability gives direct invitation for our current situation, “Call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you…” Psalm 50:15.
Hope that helps is available and capable.