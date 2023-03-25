A businessman was walking home from a late-night meeting. He wanted to shorten the distance. The alternate route was through an unlighted graveyard. In preparation for an early funeral the following morning a grave had been dug. In the darkness he stepped into the open grave.

Determined effort to escape was unsuccessful. Following a time of effort trying to climb out he wearily quit. In resignation he sat to spend the night waiting for help from the morning work team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you