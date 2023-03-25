A businessman was walking home from a late-night meeting. He wanted to shorten the distance. The alternate route was through an unlighted graveyard. In preparation for an early funeral the following morning a grave had been dug. In the darkness he stepped into the open grave.
Determined effort to escape was unsuccessful. Following a time of effort trying to climb out he wearily quit. In resignation he sat to spend the night waiting for help from the morning work team.
After sitting in the totally dark grave for a significant time, footsteps were heard. The steps indicated someone was coming toward the grave. In a few seconds the grave had two occupants. The newest occupant immediately started trying to climb and claw out to freedom. The first occupant quietly sat in one end as the other continued unsuccessful escape efforts. After an hour or so the second occupant in exasperation and exhaustion sat down.
The original grave visitor felt it would be caring to give his fellow visitor a word of realization. So he spoke with clear and caring words, “You can’t get out of here”…BUT HE DID!