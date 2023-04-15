The evening of Jesus’ resurrection, he appeared to his disciples in a room with locked doors. They were fearful of the authorities who were adversaries of Jesus. Jesus verified his identity by speaking peace and showing his nail-pierced hands and wounded side…” then the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord” John 2-:20.
A week later Jesus appeared in the room with the doors locked. Thomas, one of the disciples who was not present the first night Jesus appeared, said he would not believe until he could feel and see the wounds on Jesus’ body. Jesus responded! He appeared and invited Thomas to touch his hands with his fingers and feel the wounded side with his hand. Thomas believed!