Situations and circumstances of life do not make a hero, they reveal a hero. Before the crisis the hero was an “ordinary” person. The stuff was there, unusual circumstances gave opportunity for it to be seen. Waiting for a crisis is not heroic. Performing what completes the job day after day, combined with willingness and availability, creates the opportunity for greatness. Doing the “right thing all the time” causes a person to be doing “the right thing at the right time.”
Seeking greatness will probably not cause it to happen. Opportunity for greatness will usually be overlooked if a person is occupied with the dream of greatness. Commitment to the “here and now” has potential of successful participation in the “there and then.”