A rider on horseback, many years ago, came across a detail of men working to move a heavy tree along side the road. An officer who stood by was giving authoritative orders to work harder and lift more. The task could not be accomplished. The tree was too heavy for the group of soldiers.
“Why don’t you help them?”, asked the quiet, caring man on the horse as he observed the “important” corporal’s conduct.
“Sir!”, he declared, “I’m a corporal.” The man dismounted and with gentle quietness stepped among the soldiers, joining them in their struggle.
“Now,” he said to the men, ”All together, lift.” The big tree slid to the desired place. Getting back on his horse, the stranger spoke to the corporal.
“The next time you have a tree for your men to handle, sir, send for the commander-in-chief.”
The horseman was George Washington.
There is no limit to the good a person can do if they are available and willing to help…lift the load. Everyone will have the opportunity to be “Hope That Helps”…and anyone can do it!