Jeremiah, a Jewish prophet, lived 600 years before Christ was born. He gives record of God’s enduring patience. In his Book in the Bible, Jeremiah, chapter 18, verses one through six, God directs him to go down to the potter’s house to watch the potter make clay pots. The potter worked with soft clay on the wheel until he had shaped it to his desire. If he wasn’t pleased with the clay pot, he would dampen the clay and work with it again until it was the size and shape he desired.
Jeremiah understood that God works with man the way the potter worked the clay. He creates different shapes and sizes to their significant design. When things go wrong and the creation is damaged, the potter takes the damaged creation in his creating, caring hands and restores it. Of course, the damaged or broken pot was not the potter’s fault or error. God NEVER makes a mistake! He will pick up the damaged or broken vessel and repair it with loving caring excellence.