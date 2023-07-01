Those who signed the Declaration of Independence paid a great price.
Five were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Those who signed the Declaration of Independence paid a great price.
Five were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died.
Twelve experienced their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army and two other sons were captured. Nine of the 56 signers fought and died from wounds or difficulties of the Revolutionary War.
These were educated men of financial ability. Twenty-four were lawyers, judges and officials, 11 were businessmen. Nine were farmers and large plantation owners.
At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Junior was aware that British General Cornwallis was occupying his mansion as headquarters. The owner quietly instructed General George Washington to open fire and destroy his home. Thomas Nelson died in bankruptcy.
John Hart left his wife’s bedside as she was dying. He was being hunted by the British. Their 13 children were scattered, fleeing for their lives. His fields and mill were destroyed. After a year of living in forests and caves he returned to find his wife had died and children were lost. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart. Morris and Livingston experienced the same.
These soft-spoken men of means and education had security but valued liberty more. Standing tall and unwavering they pledged: “For the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of the Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
They paid a price for America’s freedom… and gave HOPE THAT HELPS. Can we keep it?
Sunny. Hot. High 112F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 112F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.