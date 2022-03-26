Help that makes living better is possible. These suggestions are not difficult. Attentively practicing them is a challenge that can be accomplished.

1. If you open it---close it.

2. If you turn it on---turn it off.

3. If you unlock it---lock it.

4. If you move it---put it back.

5. If it belongs to someone else and you need it---get permission.

6. If you borrow it---return it.

7. If you don’t know how to operate it---leave it alone.

8. If you use it---take care of it.

9. If you break it---repair it.

10. If you can’t fix it---call someone who can.

11. If you mess it up---clean it up.

12. If it will brighten someone’s day---say it.

Being considerate and kind will give, “HOPE THAT HELPS”.

