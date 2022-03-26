Help that makes living better is possible. These suggestions are not difficult. Attentively practicing them is a challenge that can be accomplished.
1. If you open it---close it.
2. If you turn it on---turn it off.
3. If you unlock it---lock it.
4. If you move it---put it back.
5. If it belongs to someone else and you need it---get permission.
6. If you borrow it---return it.
7. If you don’t know how to operate it---leave it alone.
8. If you use it---take care of it.
9. If you break it---repair it.
10. If you can’t fix it---call someone who can.
11. If you mess it up---clean it up.
12. If it will brighten someone’s day---say it.
Being considerate and kind will give, “HOPE THAT HELPS”.