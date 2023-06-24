We usually hear what we are listening for. No matter how sound a dog is sleeping, it will usually hear the sound of food being poured into its bowl and come running, its tail wagging with happiness. A parent will sleep through the noise of television, but when their child stirs in the next room, they are immediately alert.
Two men were walking down a crowded city sidewalk. One remarked, “Listen to the lovely sound of nature” as he enjoyed hearing a bird’s song. His friend did not hear the pleasant sound. He asked his friend how he heard the bird with the commotion of traffic and crowd. The first man did not respond but reached into his pocket for a coin and pulled out a 50-cent piece. When he dropped it on the crowded sidewalk people suddenly began to look for what they heard.