An old training procedure for pilots was related by a seasoned pilot. You sit in a swivel chair, arms folded, feet off the floor, and eyes blindfolded. Someone spins the chair. The pilot being trained has to tell which way they are being turned and say when they have stopped spinning.
The pilot never gets it right. The fluid in the ear canal distorts balance and perception. (I have not attempted this, and will gladly trust another person’s report.) There is a lesson to be learned. At times in life your senses will tell you one thing and your inner voice will give you a message that disagrees. Listen to the voice.