Don’t live in the past with its regret, you can’t change one right or wrong. Give memory its space but live now, here, today. The might-have-beens are long-gone.
Don’t live in the dream of the future; both time and dreams can fade away. The one way your dreams can come true is…planning and working today and every day.
Now is a bridge between the future and the past. Be cheerful…make each day the best. The previous words by J.E. Frost were found in an old record of wisdom.
Paul the apostle provided sustaining wise insight. In Philippians one of his many letters to early churches around AD 61-63 he gave encouragement. Philippians 4:8 MSG “…friends, I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious…the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse.”
This is HOPE THAT HELPS us live now.