The day of celebrating love, Valentine’s Day, is here. Love gives without asking for anything in return. Ruth, in the Bible, is God’s endorsed example of love. She made an amazing promise to Naomi, her dead husband’s mother. Naomi’s husband was dead, and her other son, Ruth’s brother-in-law, was dead.
Consider Ruth’s promise to a person that, by her statement, had nothing to offer.
Ruth said, “Don’t ask me to leave you and turn back. Wherever you go I will go; wherever you live I will live. Your people will be my people, and your God will be my God. Wherever you die I will die and there I will be buried. May the Lord punish me severely if I allow anything but death to separate us” Ruth 1:16-17.
Ruth went to her mother-in-law’s hometown. In Judah, Ruth was loved and married to the richest man in town. Astounding love, giving and compassionate care was returned to Ruth as recorded in the book of Ruth…a pleasant picture of loving care by God and people.
What goes around comes around is fact. Jesus said, “Give generously and generous gifts will be given back to you, shaken down to make room for more. Abundant gifts will pour out upon you with such an overflowing measure that it will pour over the top. Your measurement of generosity becomes the measurement of your return” Luke 6:38.
You can give without loving, you cannot love without giving.