It has been said, “Yesterday is a canceled check, tomorrow is a promise, today is available to spend.” Solomon’s wisdom stated in Ecclesiastes 9:10a declares, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might…” Paul, author, administrator, teacher and Jesus’ chosen servant, said in Colossians 3:23, “Put your heart and soul into every activity you do, as though you are doing it for the Lord Himself and not merely for others.”
These comments provide recommendations of beneficial perspective:
- If you have work to do…do it now!
Today is here, yesterday is through, tomorrow is not sure.
- If you have a song to sing…sing it now!
Make happiness ring. Clear despair with your song. Fill the day with joy.
- If you have kind words to say…say them now!
This day is here to use. Kindness is always right. Loved ones are not here to stay.
- If you can smile…smile now!
Give the world a gift of happiness today.
Solomon gives eloquent words in Ecclesiastes 11:1, “Be generous. Invest in acts of charity. Charity yields high returns.”
Your pleasant smile, your kind word, your song of happiness, your work that cares will be a gift that makes life better and will provide HOPE THAT HELPS.