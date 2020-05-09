Solomon, the richest and wisest king of his day left beneficial words. He wrote, “Forsake not the laws (ways) of your mother.” I recall some significant “laws” my mother demonstrated. They communicated a message of care that was meaningful and influential. The first I refer to was the law of a warm kitchen. When coming home from school or work, her kitchen was a welcoming place. It was the warmth of baking and cooking … not from Yuma heat. A kitchen filled with prepared delights such as pies, cakes, cookies, peanut butter and chocolate fudge, in addition to seasonal candies, said we were the recipients of warming love.
Mother had a law of perspective. When I would come to her with a child’s hurts, she had a penetrating response; “This is not the end of the world.” My problems of teen years were calmed with a reality that it may seem major now, but probably would not be remembered given a little time.
Most important, mother demonstrated the law of faith. Her confidence in God was powerfully influential. She lived consistently by the concept that there was nothing she could not do with God’s help.
Mother’s laws of provision by God, perspective like God, presence of God, equipped her to live and give the law of love.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.