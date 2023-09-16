Abraham Lincoln was an uncommon leader. His ability to keep an open mind was evident. A basic attitude of humility and a willingness to admit mistakes was President Lincoln’s nature.
It is recorded that during the Civil War the President was pressured to transfer regiments from one field of battle to another. Edwin M. Stanton, Secretary of War, refused to carry out the orders. Stanton declared; “Lincoln is a (____) fool for signing the order.” The statement was related to Lincoln. He did not disagree. Lincoln remarked, “If I’m a fool I probably am, he is nearly always right in military matters.”