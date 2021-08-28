A story has been told of a salesman who traveled in Africa to survey market potential. He represented a U.S. shoe manufacturer. Circulating through the country, his observation was that people were not using any type of footwear. He messaged his desire to return home because “no one wears shoes.” His request was granted. Another salesman asked if he could be the replacement. The company sent him. After a couple of weeks a top priority message was received by the manufacturer. “Everybody here needs shoes!”
Success, like beauty, depends on perspective…or is in the eyes of the beholder. Some see the glass as half full; others see the same glass half empty.
The respected teacher gives wise counsel in Ecclesiastes 9:9-10. “Each day is God’s gift. It’s all you get in exchange for the hard work of staying alive. Make the most of each one. Whatever turns up, grab it, and heartily.”
Attitude adjustment may be necessary. Attitude – the way you see – is the way it will be.