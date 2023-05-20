The life story of a well-known and highly respected man is convincing. His age at the time of each event is listed:
Failed in business-22, Ran for Legislature, defeated-23, Again failed in business-24, Elected to Legislature-25, Sweetheart dies-26, Had a nervous breakdown-27, Defeated for speaker-29, Defeated for Elector-31, Defeated for Congress-34, Elected to Congress-37, Defeated for Congress-39, Defeated for Senate-46, Defeated for Vice President-47, Defeated for Senate-49, Elected President of the United States-51. That is the record of Abraham Lincoln.