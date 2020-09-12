A story relating an event of potential sadness concluding with a happy ending is always pleasant.
A man was working on a building project that required work through the night. The worker was alone several stories high on the edge of a wall. He lost his balance and fell. He wildly gripped the edge of the wall with his fingers.
In desperation, the worker clung to the narrow ledge. He had hope of being discovered soon. His shouts and cries into the darkness below were not effective. Noise from the riveting machines, engines giving assistance, generators providing power and the many sounds made by a huge construction project prevailed. Being heard was impossible.
In a short time, his arms grew numb. As hard as he tried to keep his fingers stiff, they gave way to the heavy strain. He prayed for a “quick” answer, but there was no miracle.
With a little time, his fingers yielded to the strain and slipped from the wall. With a last terrified cry of despair, he fell – about 3 inches. A scaffold that he could not see in the dark was below him.
How often we attempt to “hold on” and prove our endurance when hope and help are available. Letting God help is trusting. We are encouraged to trust, “The eternal God who is your refuge and underneath are his everlasting arms,” Deuteronomy 33:27. You will not know … until you let go.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.