God’s promise is amazing. He declared strength would be available as needed to live life, Deuteronomy 32:25. The goodness of God is constant every day. His provision of daily strength gives assurance.
Divine supply is security. It is revised and designed for life that changes daily. “His tender compassions don’t fail…they are new every morning” Lamentations 3:22-23. Jesus, God’s son, explained that if a sparrow falls to the ground, or if a person loses one hair, God will know it, Matthew 10:29-30.