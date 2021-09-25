Our world can make a person dreary. It is possible to end a day and realize we have not had a good laugh and probably not a smile. King Solomon in his book of wisdom said, “A happy heart is good medicine and a cheerful heart works healing…” Proverbs 17:22.
Hopefully this story about Thomas Edison will bring a smile, maybe a laugh, into your day. If so, it will accomplish the potential Solomon stated in Proverbs 25:11, “A word fitly spoken and in due season is like apples of gold in settings of silver.”
Once when introducing Thomas Edison, inventor and scientist, at a dinner the host mentioned his many inventions. He dwelled at length on the “talking” machine. The aged inventor rose to his feet, and gently said to his audience, “I thank my host for his kind remarks, but I insist upon a necessary correction. God invented the ‘talking’ machine. I only invented the first one that can be shut off.”