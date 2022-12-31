Welcome to a new year. Every year has potential. It is possible to make both good and bad better. Words have amazing influence. The following words suggest how to keep lips from slips that can sink ships. Consider who you are talking to, who you are talking about, how you are talking, when you are talking, and where you are talking.

Thoughts determine conversation and conduct. Success or failure are the results of how a person thinks. The following statements have proven beneficial when applied.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you