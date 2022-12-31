Welcome to a new year. Every year has potential. It is possible to make both good and bad better. Words have amazing influence. The following words suggest how to keep lips from slips that can sink ships. Consider who you are talking to, who you are talking about, how you are talking, when you are talking, and where you are talking.
Thoughts determine conversation and conduct. Success or failure are the results of how a person thinks. The following statements have proven beneficial when applied.
Do not worry when you are doing your best.
Do not concentrate on others’ mistakes.
Do not believe something is impossible without trying.
Do not waste time on what doesn’t matter.
Do not think that good intentions will bring success.
Do not allow bitterness toward God or people.
This prayer to the God that wants you to have peace, hope and love can make a difference in your day, week, month, or year.
“God help me think, say and do the right thing, at the right place, at the right time.”
Your new year is here. I pray you will be aware of God, who is a caring, loving Father.