Learn the…
- value of time
- reward of reliability
- benefit of serving
- honor of sincerity
- advantage of integrity
- power of kindness
- effect of example
- debt of trust
- gift of saving
- contribution of patience
- wealth of work
Constructing the Panama Canal, Colonel George Washington Goethals contended with multiple problems including geography, climate and sickness. Additionally, he endured caustic criticism of busybodies from back home, the United States. They openly predicted he would never complete the project. The committed builder consistently kept moving toward the finish. He was asked by one of his staff, “Aren’t you going to answer your critics?” Goethals replied, “…in time.” “How will you respond?” was the next question. The great engineer smiled, “with the canal.”
Yes, success is possible in 2021.