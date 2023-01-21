This observation from the WOMEN’S MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE grasped my attention. I share it with revision.
I am your constant companion. I am your greatest helper or greatest drag. I will push you forward or pull you down to failure. I am totally at your command.
I am easily managed, but you must be firm with me. Show me exactly what you want done. After a few lessons I will do it automatically. I am a servant to those who experience success or failure. Those who are successful, I have made successful. Those who are failures, I have made failures.
I am not a machine, but work with the precision of a machine, and the intelligence of a person. You will run me for profit or loss. It makes no difference to me.
Use me, train me, be absolute with me, and I will put the world at your feet. Be careless with me, and I will destroy you! Who am I? I am HABIT…and the choice is yours.