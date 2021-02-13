A magnificent work of help that gave hope is historically recorded in the Bible, Luke 17:11-19. Traveling through the area of Samaria and Galilee Jesus was approached by 10 men who were lepers. They kept a distance and shouted to Jesus, “Have mercy…heal us.” Jesus stopped, looked and instructed them how to be healed. Following Jesus’ directive, the lepers were healed while going to show themselves to the priest.
One leper returned to give thanks to Jesus for his miracle of cleansing. Jesus noted the other nine who were healed, “on their way,” did not return. Notice! Jesus did not retract the gift from the nine due to their lack of gratitude. Like God the Father, he did not stop the works of helpful kindness because of a lack of appreciation. Jesus was doing God’s loving work that is consistent.
The worshipper accurately stated in Lamentations 3: 22 & 23 that God is continuously caring. “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, they are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness.”
When we are a caring touch in the life of others we are working “with” God. An act of kindness can do more than imagined…for the one who receives kindness and the giver of kindness. Jesus said, “Give generously and generous gifts will be given back to you, shaken down, to make room for more. Abundant gifts will pour out upon you with such an overflowing measure that it will run over the top! Your measurement of generosity becomes the measurement of your return.”