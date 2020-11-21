In a few days Thanksgiving, a significant event, will be celebrated. Much has been said about how different it will be this year. Definite effect is to be expected in this Thanksgiving observance – due to the COVID virus.
Enjoying time with friends and family around a carefully and lovingly prepared meal is very meaningful. That familiar setting will be changed this year for many. The familiar and appreciated may not occur. Thanksgiving has not changed. Appreciation and contribution (thanks and giving) still comprise the pattern of gratitude for “being thankful.” Giving makes life better.
Giving is working with God. When we help put some beauty into the sunrise or sunset of someone’s life, God’s heart of love has been given to them. Giving is being like God.
Jesus gave us a life lesson. When He healed ten lepers, only one came back to give thanks. It is worthy to consider that He did not recall his gift to the unappreciative nine because of their action. Being less kind and helpful because we don’t think it is appreciated raises a question. What is our motive? I am certain that giving thanks, appreciating others and making effort to give kindness to others will perpetuate Thanksgiving.
We can all give hope that helps.