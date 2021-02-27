Recently this most insightful comment re-surfaced. It is attributed to Dr. A.C. Dixon, who was associated with Dr. Charles Spurgeon at Metropolitan Tabernacle Church of London, England, in the late 1800s.
These perceptive words of around 130 years ago are very relative and helpful wisdom for our time.
Dr. Wilson wrote, “When we rely on organization, we get what organization can do; when we rely on education, we get what education can do; when we rely on eloquence, we get what eloquence can do; and so on…” Dr. Wilson further said; “I am not inclined to underestimate any of these things in their proper place, BUT WHEN WE RELY UPON PRAYER, WE GET WHAT GOD CAN DO!”
God said, “Honor me by trusting in me in your day of trouble. Cry aloud to me and I will be there to rescue you.” Psalm 50;15