A classic Chinese story begins with a man who had a loved son and a horse. One day the horse escaped the corral and disappeared into the hills. His neighbors declared that this was a devastatingly bad day. The owner saw it as a bad day, but not the end.
The next night the horse returned to his familiar corral at the time to be fed and watered…he was leading 12 wild stallions. The farmer’s son saw the 13 horses in their corral. He slipped out and secured the gate. They went from one horse to none, and now 13. The observing neighbors commented, “You had a good day.” The old Chinese gentleman quietly acknowledged their appraisal.