The declaration written almost two thousand years ago by Paul the Apostle, respected author, scholar and missionary has credibility now. He wrote, “Love is a safe place of shelter, it never stops believing the best of others. Love never takes failure as defeat, for it never gives up” (1 Corinthians 13: 7 & 8).
Giving or receiving too much love is impossible. Everyone knows, “I Love You,” spoken with sincerity, cannot be said or heard too often. If a person has experienced the pain of a lost or broken relationship it will probably be difficult to say, “I love you” again.
Saying “I love you” out loud is important in any relationship:
*Saying it many times daily to your spouse of one day or fifty years,
*Whispering it to a new sweetheart,
*Promising it to a new child,
*Confirming it to an estranged parent,
*Offering it to a lonely friend,
*Expressing it to a cantankerous sibling.
It is necessary and possible to say “I love you” again and again. Hearing “I love you” again and again can happen.
“God is love”. 1 John 4:8 “…God formed man out of dirt from the ground and blew into his nostrils the breath of life. The man became a living soul” Genesis 3: 7.
Every time we breathe it says God’s love is ours. We can give what God has given us and it will never be depleted. This is HOPE THAT HELPS the world. And it keeps on giving. Happy Valentine’s Day sweetheart. I LOVE YOU!!!