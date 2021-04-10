Dr. M. R., Haan, one of the greatest communicators as a radio evangelist in the past century, left this illustration: Two men, Joe and Charlie, were arguing about Genesis 1:1, the first verse in the Bible. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Joe said he believed the Biblical record of creation as written. Charlie was an infidel. They do not believe in God, the Bible, or any divine revelation. Charlie went to great length giving his theory of how the world began and developed from a basic cell through reptiles, monkeys, and ultimately man.
When Charlie had completed his perspective, Joe looked at him and said, “Were you there, Charlie?”
It was a penetrating question. “Of course, I was not there,” Charlie replied. Joe answered, “Well God was there and I’ll take the word of the ‘eye-witness’ rather than the opinion of those who go only by what they have heard.”
The creator has the first word and the lasting word. Peter in his second letter conclusively states, “And so we have been given the prophetic word ~ the written message and fully validated by the confirming voice of God on the Mount of Transfiguration. And you will continue to do well if you stay focused on it…” 2 Peter 1:19.
The first words, Genesis 1:1, are Hope That Helps. God’s word and work give assurance in today’s world.