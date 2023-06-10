The potential of thinking for yourself has great rewards. Another person’s imagination will never fulfill your potential. The following guidelines will enable successful thinking.
1. Knowledge is learned and earned. Books usually are the results of experience in life shared by the author. The most valuable knowledge comes from applying what has been learned by observation and participation. Or it could be said, by thinking and working.
2. Thinking for yourself is beneficial. An answer or solution is possible in your possession. Acquire the facts, then apply the information and logic you already have. The right answer or solution will develop. Even a better answer is possible when more facts and imagination are given opportunity by thinking for yourself.
3. Be aware of experts. Their perspective may not agree with your experience and observation. Give allowance for the reality that they may be wrong. It has been said, “The person who has all the answers does not know all the questions.”
Good thinking is full of “Hope That Helps.”