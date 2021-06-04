The Bible records the demise of Jericho. Joshua, Chapter 6, gives the details. The walled city of Jericho was flattened. God assured the nation of Israel that He could be trusted.
As you read the following it will be evident that it could have happened.
It was the time of evaluation. A representative was delegated to observe if the standard of effective teaching was being achieved.
Class was in session. He stepped into the room to ask the students some questions. He spoke to a boy asking, “Who broke down the walls of Jericho?” The boy answered, “Not me, Sir!” The representative turned to the teacher and asked, “Is this the usual attitude in your class?” The teacher replied, “The boy usually tells the truth, so I believe him.”
Leaving the room, in disgust, the representative went to the principal’s office. Upon arrival in the office, he explained what happened.
The principal said, “I’ve known the boy and the teacher for several years. I am sure that neither of them would do such a thing as that.”
The representative was furious. He reported the incident to the Director of Education.
The Director said, “I feel that we are making a mountain out of a mole hill. I suggest we pay the bill and write the sum off.”
If you have enjoyed a few moments of pleasantness in this tense and troubled world as you read this story, the purpose has been fulfilled.