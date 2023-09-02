In a small Michigan town, a teenage boy enjoyed taking watches apart. He made his own tools.
A long slender piece of metal became tweezers. A nail and a knitting needle were developed into screwdrivers. Neighbors brought their watches for repair.
Thrifty farmers liked his work that was done without charge. He enjoyed working and did everything possible to learn about watches. He taught himself watchmaking with the free neighborhood watch repair service.
His thoughts turned toward methods of making larger articles. Their parts would be interchangeable. With interchangeable parts an assembly line could be possible. A dream became a possibility in a farmhouse by a young man who learned how to repair watches and did it for free.
The watchmaker made more than 30 million vehicles. Henry Ford experienced what can happen when you do what you can with what you have.
Wisdom says work with what you have where you are (Ecclesiastes 9:10). Paul the Apostle, great teacher, trained instructor, noted scholar, and effective missionary who presented Christianity to much of his world said, “…don’t ever grow weary (quit) doing what is right” 2 Thessalonians 3:13.
That’s HOPE THAT HELPS!
