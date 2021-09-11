Thomas Edison, the noted inventor, said, “No one can study chemistry and see the wonderful way certain elements combine in the pattern of the most delicate machine ever invented and not come to the inevitable conclusion that there is a BIG ENGINEER who is running the universe.”
Consider the smallest of God’s wonders ...
- A flea leaps 200 times its length. A man would have to jump 1,200 feet to proportionately equal this.
- An ant lifts a load many, many times its own weight. A man would have to lift a diesel locomotive to compare with the ant.
- There is no force more powerful than a growing squash. A squash 18 days old has acquired in its growth process a leveraging ability of 50 pounds. Nineteen days later, its ability is 5,000 pounds.
David, King of Israel, was comprehensive in his awareness of God who created and cared for His creation. Psalm 8:1, 3, “People everywhere see your splendor. Look at the splendor of your skies. Your creative genius glowing in the heavens. When I gazed at your moon and your stars mounted like jewels in their settings, I know you’re the fascinating artist who fashioned it all!”
Notice David’s declaration that God who is the unequalled creator and caregiver is available. Verses 4 & 5, “Compared to all this cosmic glory, why would you bother with puny man…yet what honor you have given to men.” You created him, crowned him, commissioned him.
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, it is assuring to know the Creator cares.
That is Hope That Helps.