There once was a man who lived in America that inspires all of us. This man knew the meaning of defeat. His mother died when he was a child. As a young man he ran for the legislature of his state and lost.
He entered business but a worthless partner put him into bankruptcy. He fell passionately in love with a girl but she died.
He served one term in Congress, but was defeated for re-election. He tried for an appointment to the United States Land Office but was not accepted. He applied to the Association of Speakers, that was a failure.
He ran for the U.S. Senate and was defeated. He ran for Vice President of the U.S. but was defeated.
His name was Abraham Lincoln.
This story of a stamp is an example of not quitting: There was a little postage stamp no bigger than your thumb, it stuck with the job until the work was done. It was licked and pounded until it would make you sick. The more it was licked the tighter it would stick.
Be like the postage stamp in life’s rough game and just keep on sticking even though it means pain, the stamp stuck to the letter til the job was through. You can’t do any better by sticking and being true.
King David experienced great success and crushing disappointment. He advises how to be a winner in Psalm 138:7. “By your mighty power I can walk through any devastation and you will keep me alive, reviving me. You keep every promise you ever made to me.”
