The Apostle Paul was an international evangelist, pioneer pastor, authored 14 out of 27 books in the New Testament, and was a noted scholar. He had great respect 1,900 years ago, and still does today.
In his letter, (book in the New Testament), to the church in Galatia are words of directive encouragement. He is challenging his congregation to keep up the good work. Paul is saying in today’s words, if you don’t quit you can win, and if you quit you will not win. Galatians 6:9, “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season, we shall reap if we faint not.”