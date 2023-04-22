  • New challenges in life are seen as an opportunity, not an obstacle.
  • Listening to hear is a priority, it gives the benefit of perspective.
  • Sensitivity to new ideas with an attitude of appreciation encourages everyone.
  • Time is handled as the most valuable discretionary asset.
  • It is realized that planning and setting challenging goals determine success or existence.
  • Trying to understand before determining judgment avoids unnecessary conflict.
  • Asking questions that express sincere interest in others increases their self-worth.
  • Addressing challenges with an appreciation of priority maintains focus.

These edited characteristics stated by Dr. Whitt N. Schultz will be seen in successful people…anyone can do them.

